Gabriel Dike

The chairman of COHEADS of polytechnics sector in Nigeria, Mr. Masud Elelu, on Wednesday said the body made of rectors of federal and state polytechnics is not aware of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP)’s threat to embark on industrial action.

Alhaji Elelu, who is also the Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, told newsmen in Lagos that ASUP had not communicated to the COHEADS of its intention to embark on another strike.

ASUP on Tuesday threatened to embark on a national strike due to the failure of the Federal government to implement the MoU it signed with the union recently.

The National Publicity Secretary of ASUP, Mr Chris Nkoro, said the decision was taken at the 94th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held last week at the Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology, Makarfi, Kaduna State.

Despite the wide publicity given to the story, the COHEADS chairman, Alhaji Elelu, at the 141st meeting of the body held at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, claimed ignorance of ASUP’s threat to embark on a strike.

When probed further, the COHEADS chairman appealed to both government and ASUP to engage in discussion to resolve any contentious issues in the interest of the students and the polytechnic system.

The Rector of YABATECH, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, in his speech said the college had continued to contribute to the technological and human capital development of the nation.

Omokungbe disclosed that the college had grown in leaps and bounds since inception, stating that YABATECH currently has eight schools with 46 departments.

He used the opportunity to inform his colleagues (COHEADS) that YABATECH had indicated interest to host the next edition of West Africa Polytechnic Games (WAPOGA) and solicited their support.

In his goodwill message, ASUP YABATECH chapter chairman, Mr. Yekini Nureni, appealed to COHEADS to support the union’s struggle with the government.

Nureni said there was a harmonious relationship between ASUP and the management of YABATECH, except on the issues of concern to the polytechnic sector in the country that requires the attention of government.