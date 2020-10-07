Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and other unmet demands.

The polytechnic senior staff also issued the Federal Government three additional 21-day ultimatums on the scheme of service, re-constitution of Governing Council and re-negotiation of the 2010 agreement.

SSANIP issued the four ultimatums to the Federal Government after an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, October 6, to discuss a number of issues affecting the growth of the polytechnic system in the country.

The resolution of the meeting signed by the National President of SSANIP, Mr Philip Ogunsipe, and acting Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Enyfegor, said if Government fails to address the issues, its members will be forced to embark on industrial action.

The union observed that there have been disjointed implementation of IPPIS in the polytechnic as regards the payment of salaries since February and called on relevant agencies of government to expedite action towards resolving the challenges.

‘Some of the lingering issues associated with IPPIS include non release of new minimum wage arrears, inconsistences in the release of third party deductions, non payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance for health workers, high draconian tax regime on consolidated salary, delay in the release of 2018 and 2019 promotion arrears among others.’

SSANIP warned that failure of the IPPIS to address these challenges within 21 days from the date of the meeting would leave it with no option than to review its stance on IPPIS.

The poly workers expressed displeasure at the way the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in handling the scheme of service. He condemned the decision of the Board to review the document without due consultantion with relevant stakeholders.

The meeting resolved that any attampt to foist a scheme of service document on SSANIP without input is unacceptable and as an invitation to an atmosphere of industrial disharmony.

SSANIP stressed that the delay in the re-constitution of governing council is a challenge to the smooth running of the polytechnic and called on government to expedite action on the issue.

The union noted with dismay the attitude of government with the re-negotiation of the 2010 agreement which is long overdue. It gave government 21 days to convene a meeting with the relevant stakeholders to find solutions to the issues contained in the 2010 agreement.

Other issues which SSANIP demanded for the attention of government include over head cost in federal polytechnics, challenges of state owned institutions and victimization of members.

SSANIP appreciated the decision of government to re-open schools across the country, having facilitated modalities towards safety protocol arrangements at the institution level.