Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has given the Federal Government 21 days to address all problems associated with the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

SSANIP, who disclosed this when she addressed reporters in Abuja, yesterday, also commended government’s decision to re-open schools across the federation, having facilitated modalities toward safety protocol arrangements.

The union said: “The Council-in-session observed that there has been disjointed implementation of salary in the Polytechnic since Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) commenced the payment of salaries for staff since February 2020

“Some of the lingering issues associated with IPPIS include non-release of new Minimum Wage arrears, inconsistencies in the release of third party deductions, non-payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance for health workers, high draconian tax regime on consolidated salary, delay in the release of 2018 and 2019 promotion arrears, among others.

“Against this backdrop, the Council wishes to call on the relevant agencies Of Government to expedite actions toward resolving these highlighted challenges.

“Equally, the Council wish to frankly state that failure of the IPPIS to address these highlighted challenges within 21 days from the date of this communiqué would leave the Union with no option than to review its stance on IPPIS.”

SSANIP lamented the worsening insecurity in the country and called on the Federal Government to urgently address the issue of security of lives and property as well as the general decay in the entire road network across the country.

The council also expressed displeasure at the way the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has handled the scheme of service so far and condemned the decision of the Board to review it without due consultation with relevant stakeholders.