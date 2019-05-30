Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy struck on Wednesday night at the polytechnic community of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State where a middle-age man, John Chukwudi, was shot dead by gunmen.

The deceased was a senior administrative staff of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

He was attacked at a popular relaxation spot in the town by the gunmen who were believed to have laid ambush for him at the place.

Community sources said he was shot six times at close range by the assailants who monitored him until he breathed his last in the pool of his blood.

The shooting caused pandemonium in the area as customers who had come to have fun, and people within the neighbourhood scampered for safety.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said that information about the incident was still scanty, adding however, that the command had launched an investigation.

Adeleke confirmed that the deceased was an administrative staff of the polytechnic and not a lecturer.

Also, the Public Relation Officer of the polytechnic, Manfred Oyibode, confirmed the death, but quickly added that police were already “handling the matter. It will not be wise for me to make any categorical statement on it now.

“He was not killed in the school premises. The news that filtered in, said the young man was just coming out from the place when he was attacked and shot. He was not a lecturer but a non-teaching staff.