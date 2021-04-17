By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Friday has said it is waiting for the response of the Federal Government to demands presented at the negotiations table.

Despite meetings with Federal Government representatives twice, ASUP insisted that it would consider suspending the strike if the National Executive Council (NEC) accepts the resolutions reached with the Federal Ministry of Education officials.

ASUP National President, Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, told Saturday Sun that the union is waiting for draft of the resolutions reached at two meetings with Ministry of Education officials led by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sunny Echono.

Ezeibe acknowledged that progress was made at the last meeting, which lasted for over six hours, adding “ASUP is waiting for the resolutions at the April 14th meeting with government officials.”