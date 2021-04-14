By Gabriel Dike

The Federal Government has invited the striking leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to two separate meetings.

The first is fixed for today when ASUP leaders will meet with officials of the Federal Ministry of Education at the Conference Room while the second holds tomorrow with officials of labour and employment ministry at the Conference Room of the minister.

ASUP National President, Anderson Ezeibe, who confirmed the two meetings, said the union will honour both invitations.

According to him, out of the nine demands, the Federal Government has addressed only one, the inauguration of the Governing Councils for Federal Polytechnic, adding, “one demand out of nine is not enough to suspend the strike. Let us see what both meetings today and tomorrow will yield.”

On situation in various campuses, Ezeibe said members complied with National Executives Council (NEC) decision and that no academic activities is currently taking place in the polytechnics.

ASUP officials met with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, same day the strike commenced in over 92 public polytechnics and rejected the minister’s plead for the industrial action to be suspended.

Polytechnic lecturers on Tuesday, April 6, embarked on a nationwide strike to press home the implementation of nine demands.