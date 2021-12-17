From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Polytechnics workers across the nation have lampooned governors for refusing to pay them the approved minimum wage; but are playing politics with it instead.

The workers advised the state governments to immediately pay the minimum wage and other entitlements to avert industrial actions in 2022.

They also called on the Federal government to implement all the agreements it reached with the different labour unions without further delay.

The group further charged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to wake up to his responsibilities and tame the recent upsurge in violent attacks, perpetrated by bandits, secession agitators and other non-state actors in the country.

The polytechnic workers on the platform of Senior Staff Association Of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) gave these charges in Abuja during their 66th quarterly National Executive Council meeting.

In a communiqué jointly signed by the union’s President, Adebanjo Ogunsipe and its National Secretary, Hussaini Gwandu at the end of the NEC meeting, they

specifically berated the State governments on the way State polytechnics are being handled.

The document read in parts ”Council reiterated its displeasure at the continued non-implementation of the enacted National Minimum Wage Law by some State Governments. It, therefore, appears to concerned states to ensure that the needful is done in good time to avoid needless industrial conflict.

”In the same vein, Council frowns at the politics around the payment of the minimum wage arrears by the Federal Government. It, therefore, warns that the continued show of insincerity on the part of the government to pay these arrears would only culminate in a needless and avoidable industrial face-off.

”In this wise, Council implores the relevant tiers of governments to endeavor to do the needful on these issues, in the interest of industrial peace,” Ogunsipe said.

The union leads also raised concerns over the retinue of challenges of State Polytechnics which he said it ranged from incomplete and non-payment of members’ salaries, non-remittance of deducted monthly check off dues and other deductions, huge infrastructural deficits among others.

“Council-In-Session noted the unrepentant disposition of some State Governments to the issue of funding of Polytechnics in their domains. It observed the retinue of challenges of State Polytechnics ranging from incomplete and non-payment of members’ salaries, non-remittance of deducted monthly check off dues and other deductions, huge infrastructural deficits, etc.

“Council is particularly disturbed at the non-payment of 30 months’ arrears of salaries owed members in Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke and Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, both in Osun State in addition to the outstanding 2019, 2020, 2021 promotions. It also noted the 29 months outstanding salary arrears owed members in Abia State Polytechnic in addition to non-conduct of promotion exercises in the institution for over 6 years. It therefore, resolved that a better working condition is a strong motivation for efficiency of workers while the opposite is a Demoralizer. In this context, the Council thus resolved that affected States should endeavor to address these challenges in the interest of the future of Polytechnic education and posterity.

“Council equally noted the unrepentant refusal of the Federal Government to pay some of the promotion arrears of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. Council is miffed by the Government disposition on this issue and is concerned by the unprovoked direction towards industrial disharmony between the Government and the Union and thus resolved that a continued delay in addressing this issue would force the Union to deploy means of getting these arrears paid.”

