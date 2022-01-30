From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, has banned students from driving private cars on campus over what it termed flagrant display of wealth.

This is as the management has ordered that students with private cars must henceforth stop at the entrance of the institution, as only members of staff would be permitted to drive their private cars beyond the gate of the institution on identification via their identity cards.

The management also instructed that all students and members of staff must have their identity cards while in the school.

The ban is contained in a circular dated January 29, 2022, and signed by B .O Dara, for the Registrar.

The circular advised students using private vehicles to stop at the gate.