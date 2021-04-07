Hussaini James, Chairman, Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa, chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has urged parents to “reason with the union’’ as it began a nationwide indefinite strike.

ASUP declared an indefinite strike on Tuesday to demand the implementation of a new salary scheme for polytechnic lecturers.

It also demanded the settlement of its members’ salary arrears and promotion allowances owed by some state governments.

The strike began after a 15-day ultimatum given to government had lapsed.

James told a news conference on Wednesday in Yola that ASUP opted for the strike following government’s failure to respond to its demands.

He said government did not to address any of the numerous demands of the union whereas there were lots of issues waiting to be addressed.

“We are 100 per cent in support of the decision by the national body to embark on strike.

“We want parents to understand that we shut down the whole system because we want the right things to be done.

“In my chapter, for instance, we have three principal officers in acting positions; the Rector, Bursar and Librarian and some were in acting capacity for more than 10 years, which is wrong.

“We have issues of promotion arrears for the past three promotions – 2017, 2018 and 2019, which was the last promotion because of absence of a Governing Council that is responsible for approval,” James said.

He said the on-going action was designed to draw government’s attention to the need to offset 10 months arrears of the new minimum wage and its implementation in many states.

Government must “ensure full implementation of the provisions of the Federal Polytechnic Act and its domestication in Adamawa, Abia, Kano, Niger Sokoto and other states affected among others’’, he said.

The union urged parents to be patient saying its doors remained open for dialogue with the Federal Government to resolve the issues. (NAN)