From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have abducteda lecturer at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State

The lecturer who is identified as James Finwe, was kidnapped on Tuesday by gunmen at his residence.

However, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) in Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic has condemned the kidnap and called on for his unconditional release.

Chairman of the institution’s ASUP, Prince Wiwo, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying that James was kidnapped at his residence at Igwurutali, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday.

Wiwo said the union might embark on a protest soon, if their colleague was not released unconditionally.

He said,:“The news of the kidnap of Mr. James came to us yesterday, as a shock. As a union, we are calling on the security agencies to take control of the situation and ensure a successful rescue of our colleague.

“The abductors are in the same vein advised to release him unconditionally without further delay. The union will not accept any kidnap of any of our members, even after he is released.

“If after a while, he is not released, we are going to embark on a serious peaceful protest”.