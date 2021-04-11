The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) has described as unbearable the current tax charged its members by the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Mr Adebajo Ogundipe, the National President of SSANIP made this known in a communique he jointly signed with Mr Emmanuel Enendem, the Acting General Secretary of the association made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The communique was issued at the end of a two-day General Executive Council (GEC) meeting and Special Delegates Conference of the association.

Ogunsipe said that the council-in-session observed that since the IPPIS took over the payment of members’ salaries in Feb. 2020, the tax regime had increased unbearably with untold hardship on members.

”This singular factor that gave reason for the regressive tax was the erroneous calculation of the tax based on the consolidated salaries rather than the basic salaries.

”We call on IPPIS and other relevant government agencies to expeditiously take appropriate action and calculate taxes of members based on basic salary rather than consolidated salary as it is being currently done, ” he said.

He said that the council-in-session was therefore demanding that the IPPIS should stop taxing of earned allowances forthwith.

Ogundipe said the council also called on the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) to desist from the plan to delve into the legitimate emoluments of its members in a guise to claim the tax liabilities, in the interest of industrial harmony.

He said the council also expressed its displeasure over delay in re-constitute Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics.

He said that the tenue of the last council expired since May 11, 2020 and that some state governments were yet to constitute and inaugurate their governing councils for their respective polytechnics.

“The non-availability of the council to perform its statutory roles as enshrined in Section 7 of the Federal Polytechnics Act of 2019 (as amended) has continued to affect the general management and operation of the polytechnics.

SSANIP president said the council expressed displeasure over the delay in the release of promotion arrears for federal and states-owned polytechnics.

He said the council called on relevant agencies of the governments to expedite actions on the modalities for quick release of all outstanding promotion arrears.

Ogundipe said that the council-in-session expressed its dismay over the continued non-release of the last minimum wage arrears to the workers in the federal polytechnics.

”In view of the above, the council demands that the minimum wage arrears of our members in the Federal Polytechnics should be released without further delay to avoid industrial disharmony.

“The council observed that many state governments are yet to ​implement the New Minimum Wage in their respective institutions.

”In the ​considered opinion ​of the council, this is long overdue and therefore ​embarrassing to the state ​governments concerned,’’ he said.

He said the council noticed that in spite of the elongation of the retirement age from 60 to 65 years for the polytechnic staff, some state-owned polytechnics were yet to implement the 65-year retirement age. ​

He said that the council demanded that the states-owned polytechnics concerned should expeditiously implement the approved 65-year retirement without further delay in the interest of industrial harmony.

”The council-in-session also noticed that some state-owned polytechnics are not faithful toward the release of deducted union dues.

”In the considered opinion of the council that this is a deliberate attempt to illegally stifle the union and ground its activities to a halt.

“The council-in-session hereby admonishes the states and the institutions concerned to stop this unfortunate act and release the accrued backlogs without further delay.

”Management of such affected institutions should not lose sight of the inalienable fact that the union due is a part of members’ salaries sacrificed for their welfare,’’ Ogundipe said.

According to him, the council also noted the unfortunate development regarding the act of engaging consultants to serve as the approving authority for the finances of the institutions in Oyo State.

“‘This is affecting the smooth running of all Tertiary Educational Institutions in the state and the council considers this unlawful and a blatant violation of the autonomy clause of the polytechnic edict.

“Against this backdrop, the council urges the state government to rescind the decision urgently to avoid industrial disharmony,’’ he said.

He noted that other demands of the council included the call for the implementation of Needs Assessment Report of 2014 and the usurpation of non-teaching staff positions by some polytechnic management. (NAN)