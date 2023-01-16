From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Faith Adeoye, a 20-year-old student of Science Technology at Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, who is down with end stage kidney disease is in dire need of financial assistance to undergo kidney transplant to save his life.

The patient, who is undergoing treatment at Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti( FETHI) is appealing to well-meaning and kind-hearted Nigerians to come to his rescue to save his life and enable him continue with his education.

His father, Apostle Israel Adeoye, who said the family at Ire Ekiti had sold virtually all their belongings for dialysis for the 20-year-old son in hospital, said, “The boy has stopped going to school due to this sickness.

“The cost of the dialysis three times per week is high. Doctors have said the ultimate is kidney transplant. We are appealing to the public for assistance,” the embattled father said.

The Consultant Nephrologist, Dr Michael Soje, handling the matter at FETHI, in a letter titled, “To whom it may concern”, stated that the boy, who was diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease in the hospital on September 15, 2022 needed kidney transplant.

Soje stated, “Faith Adeoye will need haemodialysis thrice weekly for the short time but definitive treatment recommended for this stage of kidney disease is kidney transplant.

“We write on request of Master Faith Adeoye and his family in view of their present financial constraints to confirm the state of health and the cost implication of his treatment”.

According to him, the patient will require to spend N120,000 weekly, for haemodialysis (N90,000) and medication (N30,000) which translates to N480,000 monthly for haemodialysis (N360,000) and medication (N120,000).

The consultant nephrologist, who said kidney transplant would cost N12million, added, “We remain disposed to giving medical information and assistance where necessary to facilitate his treatment”.

The patient’s father, Israel Adeoye, can be reached on phone number 07064699318 for further enquiries.

His account details: Adeoye Ojo Israel, UBA, 2161823074