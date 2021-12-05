From Fred Itua, Abuja

National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has elected its new national leaders. They were elected at its national convention at the FCT Education Resource Centre, Abuja.

The highlight of the event was the conduct of elections into the various offices with Kingsley Chinonso Asiegbu from the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State emerging as president of the Association.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In his acceptance speech after being declared by the convention chairman, Mohammed Sani Hassan, the new president pledged to bring a new vision into the Association as it would be his fundamental agenda to see better inclusion of Polytechnic graduates in the scheme of things.

He further said that there was no loser in the election, saying they were all winners. He said the Association had a very peaceful, credible and keenly contested election.

“There is no victor, no vanquished. I won this election with just four votes, it could have only been God. I promise to be the President of everybody and not only those that voted for me,” he said.

At the convention, comrade Asiegbu scored 92 votes while his closest rival Samuel Anidi from the Delta State Polytechnic Oghara scored 88 votes.

Also elected at the Convention include Innocent Oko from the Benue State Polytechnic; Ugbokolo Benue State who emerged as the Senate President; Ashiru sheriff Adefemi from the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State as Vice President National Affairs; and Collins Obioha from Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri who won as Vice President Special Duties.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .