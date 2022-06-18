From Paul Orude Bauchi

The management of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi has confirmed the suspension of one of its staff, Mrs Raliya Mohammed Kashim, for allegedly violating Public Service Rule that prohibits civil servants from engaging in partisan politics.

This was made known in a press release in reaction to a report on Sahara Reporters that the Governor of Bauchi State ordered Kashim’s suspension for posting videos containing campaign materials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate of Bauchi State and its Presidential Candidate on her WhatsApp status.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Management determined the action as inappropriate and a clear violation of the public service rule 1.4.1.9 which clearly prohibits public officers from engaging in partisan politics,” Public Relations Officer for the Polytechnic, Maimako Baraya, who signed the release on behalf of the Registrar, stated.

According to the press release, made available to The Sun in Bauchi, on Friday, “The action taken by management against the employee in question was consequent upon the above.

“Any attempt by anybody to allude any motive from any quarters is a cheap attempt to score political gains,” the statement added.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .