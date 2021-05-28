By Vincent Kalu

It was a new dawn for Anambra indigenes in Lagos, as they gathered at Villa Angelia Event Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Sunday for the inauguration of the new executive members of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU), the umbrella body of the 177 town development unions resident in the state.

The atmosphere in the hall was convivial; there was banter as some had not seen others for quite awhile. It started with exchange of baton from the outgoing president, Chief Vincent Osakwe, to Sir Amechi Ebeledike, the incumbent.

Other members of the new executive sworn for a tenure of three years with him are: Chief Basil Osuokwu, First Vice President; Chief Ugo Offodile, Second Vice President; Chief Mezie Okoye, Third Vice President; Ubaka Nwonwu, General Secretary; Second Assistant Secretary, Okolo Umumbo; Financial Secretary, Chukwudi Nwankwo; Treasurer, Dr. Ernest Udemba; Assistant Treasurer, Chief Godwin Ezenwanne; Publicity Secretary, Chidi Abajue; Assistant Publicity Secretary, Azuka Ibeanu; DOS, Chief Felix Alajemba; Assistant DOS, Comrade Chinedu Ajina; Legal Adviser, Okwudile Obiagwu; Assistant Legal Adviser, Victor Nwakasi; Provost, Clement Nnaedozie; Assistant Provost, Ifeanyi Eze; and seven ex officio members.

In his inaugural speech, Sir Ebeledike expressed his appreciation over the confidence reposed in him to lead Anambra people in Lagos, and promised never to fail them.

He reminded them that elections have come and gone, “this is time to work together as one big happy family and committed team rather than working at cross purposes. There is no place for bibs or chopping, rather, there are aprons of all sizes to enable everybody get to productive service, as there is plenty work to do.

“By entrusting this onerous responsibility on my shoulders, I do make another solemn promise today, that my word shall be my bond with you. I shall not be a disappointment, but live up to your high expectations with your support and cooperation.”

He called for peaceful coexistence of everyone in love and unity for progress, assuring that where there was division, they should expect return of unity and love; where there was enmity; they should expect reconciliation to restore peace and love.

Commenting on his programmes, the new president pledged that, with unity of purpose, he was going to take the association to an enviable level, adding, “I can assure you that the foundation we are laying together is going to bring about great innovations, great successes and great improvements from what my predecessors have down.”

According to him, Lagos, being their second home, is going to be another area of interest to his administration, promising to try as much as possible to give support and intervene whenever necessary to the state.

On the coming November 6, Anambra State governorship election to elect Governor Willie Obiano’s successor, the new AASDU president implored the political parties, political actors and followers to play by the rules in order to ensure a peaceful and credible election.

Commenting on his expectations of the new administration, one of the prominent stakeholders of the association, Chief Jonathan Mezie Okoye, said the new government will do well because, “we know the person that has come in, we know him as a man of integrity; he is a man of his words and with the cooperation of the whole executive, the whole AASDU will work for the betterment of Anambra people in Lagos and Anambra State in general.”

The Anambra State Liaison Officer, Mrs. Uloma Wise, was represent at the occasion by Mrs. Uju Nwafor and Mrs. Ngozi Ginika.

Presidents of state development unions: Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Delta were at the event.