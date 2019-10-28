Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

It was pomp and pageantry over the weekend as thousands of All Progressives Congress supporters including the Vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and five governors converged on the ancient town of Idah to witness the flag off campaign of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Atta Igala and the state chairman of the traditional council, Michael Ameh Oboni also used the occasion to confer chieftaincy titles on Bello, his deputy, Edward Onoja and the Secretary to the state government, Folashade Ayoade for what he called exemplary landmark achievements of the administration.

The governor who is seeking re-election, in his address, urged his supporters to work hard towards the victory of the party, saying that the party will go on door-to- door and village to village campaign so as to make sure that the APC is re-elected.

Dr kayode Fayemi, the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State led other governors to the colourful ceremony. Some of his colleagues who graced the occasion include Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman Abdulrazak , Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and the Niger governor, Abubakar Sani Bello

Also at the rally were, the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, former Governor of Bauchi State, Mahammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Serving Senators, House of Representatives members and the APC National Women leader, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa and all members of the APC National Working Committee, among others.

A visibly elated vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo while presenting the APC flag to Yahaya Bello expressed surprise at the presence of a massive crowd at the ceremony and said the party’s candidate would no doubt emerge winner of the election..

The Vice President appealed to the electorate to come out enmasse to vote for Bello, saying he has done creditably well to deserve a second term in office.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole described Bello as a tested and trusted politician, who has performed excellently during his first tenure.

He said the party’s candidate has passion for the sustainable development of the state, adding that he would not disappoint the people of the state if re elected.

“If you know where this state was during the reign of the PDP and now, you will understand there is need to vote for Bello for continuity.

Bello has the capacity to translate his vision into reality and that is why I am appealing to you to vote for him during the election and he will not disappoint,” Oshiomole said.

Represented by the former Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, who is the Chairman of the National Campaign Council, said a vote for APC candidate during the election would bring more development to the state.

He said if elected, Bello would move the state forward and consolidate on his positive achievements.

Also speaking, Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, described Bello as a reliable and committed person, who would bring more development to the state.

She said Bello would provide employment for the youth and also continue with his good work.

In his own remarks, Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, appealed to the residents to vote for the party for continuity.

NUJ boss counsels politicians to be more masses’ oriented

The immediate past state chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists and a current national trustee of the union, Comrade Ali Atabor has urged politicians to always render selfless services to the downtrodden while in office so that they can be remembered for good.

He also urged politicians to make themselves more relevant in their communities, through touching lives positively, so that the reward of their good works would be acknowledged through honors and titles.