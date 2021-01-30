By Simeon Mpamugoh
Celebrity model and former beauty Queen Elizabeth Jack-Rich has described her husband’s life as a testimony and dedication to humanity.
Meanwhile there are no expressions that could be more meaningful and touching than a special romantic notes well crafted by Elizabeth Jack-Rich to her husband who turned 46 in January 28, 2021.
The former beauty queen and celebrated business mogul whose trade cut across, oil and gas, aviation among others in a release to the press, said that she decided to celebrate the love of her life with special love notes on his birthday, prelude to a Valentine day fantasies.
In her notes, she eulogized; “On this day the lord blessed the world with a phenomenal, compassionate, humble, philanthropic, and noble man. Your life is a testimony and dedication to humanity, your selflessness and kindness is worthy of emulation. Your family, friends and the world at large celebrate you and we are blessed to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday Iyanabo. From your loving wife, Lizzy.”
