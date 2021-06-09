From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Chartered Institute of Development and Social Studies (CIDSS) recently inducted 47 prominent Nigerians as fellows of the institute in a colourful ceremony.

The CIDSS is a multi-disciplinary institute that focuses on the core issues of socio-economic development and social cohesion for the promotion of national consciousness and patriotism, and the general well being of citizens in line with the core tenets of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the organisation, Dr Shae Bebeyi, said the CIDSS came into being in March 2018 with a vision to be the citadel of development and social studies in order to promote excellence in development research and social cohesion

He said for the country to develop, Nigerians must embrace patriotism and selflessness and make Nigeria first in all they do rather than promoting tribe and religion

While urging government to embark on programmes and policies that will have a direct impact on the average Nigerian, it also advised that it stops what it called a ‘cut and paste policy’.

Dr Bebeyi said the institute is ready to partner with the federal government and other tiers of government to provide solutions in the area of governance in order to reduce poverty in the country.

He charged the new inductees to be good ambassadors of the institute and urged them to join the vanguard for a better society anchored on meaningful and deliberate socio-economic development endeavours.

A guest speaker and one of the newly inducted fellow, Professor Binbol Nankap Latur, who presented a paper entitled “Economic Meltdown and the Rise in Unemployment Rate in Nigeria”, attributed the rise in unemployment to the neglect of the agricultural sector, rural-urban migration, corruption with its attendant vices and, rapid population growth which he said has led to high rate of crime in the country

Professor Binbol urged the Nigerian government to urgently address this issue by beefing up security across the country to enable farmers to return to their farmlands for agricultural activities.

‘Why won’t there be recession when farmers can no longer go to the farms to cultivate the land for the fear of being kidnapped or killed, it is high time the government addresses this issue of insecurity to enable farmers to carry out their farming activities else we will continue to experience recession”

Another inductee, Mrs Victoria Jagboro, Provost Kogi State College of Education (Technical) Kabba believes that sending children to study vocational courses in technical schools is one major way of addressing unemployment issues in Nigeria as the student will equip themselves with skills upon graduation from school.

‘Students who go to technical colleges graduate to be masters of themselves, this is because they are taught skills on how to survive on their own after graduation.

‘It’s for this reason that parents are encouraged to send their wards to acquire skills in technical colleges where they are being taught how to be self-reliant after school,’ she added

Some other newly inducted fellows of the Chartered Institute of Development and Social Studies are Dr David Nyomo, Mr Samuel Adetunji, Mrs Simo Watson as well as Bitrus Kozah of Voice of Nigeria.

It was the Institute’s second induction ceremony for new members.