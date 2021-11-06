From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar II has urged citizens across the country to always be their brother’s keeper. The Sultan stated this during the 25th anniversary of Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera on the throne held at Argungu town. Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar II, who was chairman of the occasion, commended the invited guests from different states for attending the event, noting that such brotherhood should continue among the people across the country.

“I want to thanks all of your for accepting our invitations, those of you from far and near. We should all be our brother’s keeper. As Usman Dan Fodio used to say, we should let brotherhood be our daily action,” he noted. The Sultan, who prayed for the Emir, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, to witness the 50th anniversary, lauded the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu and other important personalities who were turbaned for accepting the titles. He urged the people to continue to live in peace. In his remarks, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, also preached unity and brotherhood. He urged the people to emulate the Sultan and Emir of Argungu who have been leading their people with a sense of justice, patience and fairness.

Bagudu noted that in the last 25 years that the Emir had been on the throne, he had continued to display a high level of responsibility to his people and doing justice among his subjects. He recalled that his father, the late Muhammad Mera, ruled Argungu for 36 years before he inherited his father’s throne. He stressed that the Emir had been doing a great job since he became the Emir.

In his appreciation speech, the Emir, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, who gave glory to Almighty Allah for the opportunity to be on the throne, said everything he did, especially how he had been guiding his people was due to God’s guidance and support.

He also praised Governor Bagudu for his support, the late General Sani Abacha for giving the opportunity to serve his people, and the Sultan of Sokoto alongside other Emirs and district heads for attending the event. The guest speaker, Professor Sheikh Ahmad Ibrahim Maqari, who is also the Chief imam of National Mosque, Abuja, spoke on leadership, responsibility and justice. He stressed the need for justice between the leaders on one hand, and the their subjects and other religions on the other hand.

Maqari who mentioned various verses from the Quran and Prophet Muhammad’s hadith’s, stressed the need for balance, equality in leadership, and justice to the general public to ensure peace and stability.

According to him, “God says all creations must do justice and balance. If you are a Muslim or a non- Muslim, if you want to do justice, you must be just and balanced. If one respects your rule and the other does not, you must do justice between them.”

The representative of the people of Doso in Niger Republic, Jarmakwai Doso explained the ancient historical links with Argungu Emirate before the colonial era, noting that the two peoples had same great-grandfathers and mothers as well as religious links.

The ceremony was attended by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami as well as several first class Emirs across Nigeria and Niger Republic.

