Brown Chimezie

For the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, it was another weekend of honour recently, with his induction as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration (FCIA)

It was a new feather in his cap as the National Coordinator, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) joined the league of other notable professionals and administrators saddled with the responsibility of providing professional management administration skills across the world.

The event, held at the institute’s secretariat, CMD Road, Shangisha, Lagos, was the institute’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the 46th edition of the induction ceremony of new members.

Speaking shortly after the induction, Aare Adams expressed delight at the opportunity extended to him to join the league of professional administrators in Nigeria. He said his induction into the group of professional administrators is a good testimony of the council’s professional judgement.

“I am happy to be here today. It is great relating with professional administrators because from my background as an activist and leader of the OPC since 1994, I think my experience today is a new calling for greater challenges and responsibilities.

“As far as I am concerned, the quality of inductees is highly encouraging because an institute like the CIA remains the purveyor of success to leading administrators across the world.

“From the antecedent and also from my findings, the Chartered Institute of Administration was established in 1992, and there is an Act establishing the institute. So, it is great to be part of this institution.

“I appreciate the governing council for their leadership qualities and respect for the traditional institution. I hope this will enhance the qualities of the inductees, and I know I will contribute my inputs to the development of the institute.”

The Aare Onakakanfo promised to maintain the professional standards of the institute using his wealth of experiences in addressing issues in the most professional manner.

In his speech, President/Chairman of the governing council of the institute, Samson Olopade (FCIA) said the induction of new members to the institute was a robust deliberation of the governing council to open a window of opportunities to professionals and people of like minds with proven knowledge, ideas, capabilities and credentials that have all it takes to move the institute to greater heights.

Olopade explained further that out of the 298 interested applicants, 33 people were selected after rigorous screening processes, adding that those inducted cut across all disciplines.

“Your Induction as a fellow of Chartered Institute of Administration is the beginning of a new chapter of hope and greatness, and I want to implore all inductees to see their new position as new opportunities to explore their knowledge base as well as professional acumen.

“It is my belief that as professionals, you are going to the new competitive world as great ambassadors of this noble institute. You have been selected for consideration not only by your interest and good looks but by your records of competence, business and administrative knowledge and strength. And it is your duty to promote and defend the interest of institute, as well as maintain the standard professional competence.

“Now that you have been conferred as a fellow of the institute, it is also your responsibility to maximize your resources, enhance your business world, taking into consideration the required standard of the institute.”

Other members of the governing council present at the event include

Ugochukwu Azubuko, Dr. Joseph Okeke, Festus Osoba, and Dr. Noble Oguguo (FCIA)