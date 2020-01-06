Brown Chimezie

A pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Igboburotu, recently honoured police officers who, according to the group, had excelled in their various beats. The group said the conferment of honours was part of its contributions towards encouraging serving police officers across the nation.

The event took place in Lagos during the association’s end-of-the-year party held in Ijegun, Ikotun.

President of the group, High Chief Chika C. Nwokedi, said: “The police are our friend. We must all collectively assist, cooperate with and encourage them to perform better in their primary duties of the protection of life and property in the society.”

The event witnessed the presence of important dignitaries, as some police officers were given awards of excellence.

Some of the officers honoured were the AIG in charge of Alagbon, Muritala Mani, SIB boss, Vera Emeh, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olabisi Okuwobi, a CSP, Oyin Frances, also a CSP, Ayodele Arogbo, a Superintendent of Police (SP), and many others.

In his welcome address, Nwokedi said the association was not a politically oriented group but one whose aims and objectives were to influence human lives positively for unity among Igbo and the society at large. He said the event was to thank God for a successful year and to launch the group’s non-governmental organisation (NGO). Nwokedi enjoined all to partner with the NGO to continue to change lives, especially among the ubderprivileged.

Nwokedi said it was the resolve of the association to encourage people who have distinguished themselves in their different fields and service to society. He said the aim was not to make money off those being honoured, including the officers of the Nigeria Police, but for service to God and humanity.

He stated that the association had renovated and refurbished police stations and police vehicles and other services in the past in order to ensure that officers and men of the Nigeria Police perform their duties better and in more conducive settings.

In addition, the association had extended a hand of fellowship and rendered assistance to other security agencies and the poor in society.

The colourful event was enlivened by cultural groups that thrilled the guests, even as the female members of the association also entertained with Igbo dance. The event also featured the official release of an album in the name of the association by popular musician, Uncle Sam.