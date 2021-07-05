Recently, members of Lions Club, District 404B2, converged on Protea Hotel, Ikeja, for the investiture of Lion Kayode Oshinuga as the district governor.

In the meeting were past and present leaders of the club, who came to felicitate as well as give him their support.

Some of the leaders were Lion Lekan Owolabi, first vice-deputy governor, Lion Ademola Adesoye, immediate past district governor, and Lion Wesley Kafidiya.

While giving an account of his stewardship in the past one year, the immediate past DG, Lion Adesoye, said, the association was able to execute projects that touched lives. He said the projects included the Lekki Motherless Babies’ Home (Lekki Lions Village), Lions eye clinics and referral, Badagry, among others.

In his remarks, Lion Oshinuga promised to consolidate on achievements of his predecessor, especially in the area of healthcare.

Oshinuga said: “As Lions, we will continue to serve with passion, from the heart, and continue to make service our way of life. The district leadership, after an extensive community needs assessment survey, approved the construction and equipping of a Lions clinic at State Hospital, Ogbomosho, Oyo State. The project, which is supported by Lions Club International Foundation, when completed, will offer quality eye clinic service to people in Ogbomosho and its environs.”

The new DG further explained that there was a plan to cpmlete the construction and equipping of another eye clinic in Erinle, Kwara State.

