Judex Okoro, Calabar

It was a memorable day recently for members of the International Association of Lions Clubs, District 404A2 Nigeria. It was the day the club celebrated its 103 years of existence.

Also, that day, Lions Region 4 and 5 held the 2020 World Lions Service Day, with the theme “United in kindness and diversity: Bedrock to succeeding together.”

The event, held at the Calabar Municipality Council Hall, was marked with a walk from Lions Park through Calabar Municipality Council. There was also presentation of awards of honour to members, free eye screening as well as donation of free medicated glasses and drugs to the needy.

To mark the 2020 World Mental Health Day, the District 404A2 Nigeria, Friday, October 9, 2020, donated sets of desktop computers to the computer unit of the Department of Occupational Therapy, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar.

Welcoming members of the club and guests to the 2020 World Lions Service Day, the District Governor, District 404A2 Nigeria, Sunday Eloma, said the annual event was a reminder of the good foundation upon which the club was built.

Eloma pointed out that the World Lions Service Day coincided with the World Sight Day. He said the World Sight Day, with the theme ‘Hope in Sight’, would focus attention, not just on awareness of sight and the importance of sight, but also address what should be done to take care of eyesight.

Commending the members of District 404A2 Nigeria for their passionate service to humanity, the District Governor further said the essence of rendering service as lions was to bring support to everyone in need.

Speaking shortly after donating the computer unit at Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, the District Governor, Eloma, said the members of District 404A2 Nigeria adopted a room programme for occupational therapy for the rehabilitation of the patients that had gone through medical therapy and were fit enough to gradually rejoin society. He urged the management of the hospital to make judicious use of the equipment, which he described as a gesture of service to mark the 2020 World Mental Health Day.

In her remarks, the chairperson of Lions Region 4, Margaret Edet, added that members of the club decided to use the World Sight Day as part of the Lions Service Project.

She described the Lions Clubs as the largest and the oldest service organisations in the world. She called on other individuals to come together as a group and put resources together so as to make the world a better place. She also enjoined other humanitarians to join the Lions Clubs for better service to mankind.

Second Vice Leo District President, Leo District 404A2 Nigeria, Esther Ededem Esua, said it was a thing of honour that she was part of an association that has existed for 103 years offering selfless service to humanity.

She recalled that the International Association of Lions Clubs began in the year 1917 in Chicago, USA. Explaining that members of Lions Clubs all over the world were celebrating 103 years, Esua said it was quite memorable that a group of persons gathered over a century to offer selfless service.

Applauding the Lions Clubs of District 404A2 Nigeria for the gesture and partnership, the Medical Director FNPH, Dr Bassey Edet, who was represented by Dr. Theo Onyuku, promised that the items donated would be judiciously utilised for the service of the patients. He said the patients needed rehabilitation to acquire basic skills in computer to enhance knowledge.