From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government House, Osogbo, the state capital, was agog recently when a celebratory banquet was held in honour of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The banquet, according to the immediate past commissioner of finance and chairman of the planning committee, Bola Oyebamiji, was meant to celebrate Oyetola’s triumph at the Supreme Court as well as the appointment of the immediate past governor, Aregbesola, by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Interior.

Expectedly, the occasion was graced by eminent personalities and stakeholders from across the country.

Aregbesola had, on July 6, a day after the Supreme Court’s judgement, stated that a day would be set aside to celebrate Oyetola’s victory.

Guest speakers took turns to eulogise the two political icons.

The leader of Afenifere socio-political group, Senator Ayorinde Fasanmi, lauded the leadership traits exhibited by Oyetola in administering the affairs of the state.

Describing Oyetola as a transformer, Fasanmi hailed the state government for making the welfare and security of the people its priorities. He also commended the governor on his passion for improving the economy of the state, even as he advised that Oyetola should be focused and magnanimous.

Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, and Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, also thanked Oyetola for building and sustaining the good legacies of the immediate past administration.

Oba Aromolaran described the consolidation approach of the present administration, which has ensured the continuity of good governance and meaningful development, as worthwhile.

He said the emergence of Oyetola at the polls and his subsequent victory at the Supreme Court was divine. The monarch also commended Aregbesola’s work in the eight years of his administration.

“We are solidly behind you and your predecessor,” Oba Aromolaran told the governor.

The Ataoja of Osogbo said: “Progressive government has brought unparalleled development to Osogbo and other major towns in Osun. Aregbesola did a lot and Oyetola has taken the rest up. I thank God for giving us Aregbesola and Oyetola. They are political geniuses and epitomes of development. I can say without equivocation that the present administration has successfully taken it up from where Aregbesola stopped. I must also commend the governor for the prompt payment of salaries since he assumed office.”

The governor, in his speech, reiterated the administration’s commitment to stimulating the economy of the state to bring about development.

He said government was resolute in sustaining the continuity of good governance, the foundation of which the progressives had laid in the state through the implementation of people-oriented policies and programmes that would make life abundant, worthwhile and meaningful for the citizenry.

While eulogising the former governor for leaving behind good legacies that could never be faulted anywhere in the world, Oyetola said he was happy to have succeeded Aregbesola.

The governor, who reflected on the circumstances, hurdles and challenges that confronted him before he took office, described his emergence at the election and victory at the court as divine.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their continued support for his government, and for being supportive of his cause, especially during trying periods.

“It is God that sent us to govern the state and I thank God that we have been following the path He laid for us as reflected in the wonderful things that He had allowed us to do and to be doing in the last nine months of our administration,” the governor said.

HE stressed that he was happy to have been a part of the last administration and to have worked with Aregbesola, “who God used to create the modern Osun.”

“Our focus is to continue to do things that will make the confidence that our people have in us permanent and which will help to retain the progressives in government because we believe strongly that one way to ensure the masses are on one’s side is to continue to prioritise their welfare.

“This is what we have been doing since we came on board and we will remain focused and determined to replicate the legacy of continuity being experienced in Lagos, such that oppositions will find it difficult to contest future elections against us in Osun,” Oyetola said.

Earlier, Aregbesola commended President Buhari for his courage in appointing him a minister, in spite of the opposition to his candidature from some quarters.

He described the banquet as “motivating and encouraging,” saying that it was also a challenge for him and the governor to do more.

“I just want to thank God for all He has been doing in our lives. I was here on July 6, the day after the Supreme Court’s victory of my successor, where I said I would be glad if God could allow us to have a statewide celebration for his victory, not knowing that I would become a minister and it would be a double celebration for us.

“Though it was difficult for us to return to government, as the road to where we are today was rough and thorny, we thank God that, in spite of all the challenges, we came out victorious.

“I am thankful to God that, in the entire South West, after the late Obafemi Awolowo and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am the next that God favoured to have been able to successfully hand over power to a successor from the same party. This is a rare feat,” Aregbesola said.

The Osun State chapter chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, described Aregbesola and Oyetola as blessings to Osun and its people.

He described the banquet as deserving for the two prominent citizens of the state. He also lauded them for making the party and the state proud.

Among those at the event were the wife of the governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola; Osun State Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi and his wife; Aregbesola’s wife, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola; Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi; and former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye-Tomori.