By Ayo Alonge

Popular philanthropist and former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Osun State, Babatunde Loye, was recently conferred with a chieftaincy title.

At the colourful ceremony, the paramount ruler of Ila Orangun, Oba Abdul Wahab Olukayode Oyedotun, Bibiire I, conferred the honour on Loye, who many say has empowered his people through his foundation, Babatunde Loye Foundation.

Friends, family and community members came out in large numbers to welcome the new Balogun of Ila Orangun.

The monarch thanked Loye, describing, him as a politician who stands out among the crowd, as he empowers the indigenes of the community and beyond. He, however, charged other sons and daughters of the soil to emulate the good works of the new Balogun.

“We cannot do it alone. That is why we encourage all our sons and daughters, far and wide, to come and help us build Ila Orangun,” he said.

While thanking the monarch for the honour done to him, Loye pledged to do more for his people, especially now that the town is fast developing, with a newly approved federal university.

“I love the youths because they are the future leaders, who will take care of the elderly. I have just started.

“Through my foundation, I have been leading the campaign of mobilising support and entrepreneurial trainings for the youths and even adults of this community and that has not been without the support of the kabiyesi. With this new chieftaincy title that I have, I will continue to bring some improvements into the town and the same thing for the state. I know this will come with some challenges but, since I have been doing it even without a title, right now, I strongly believe that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen me. I will deliver,” said Loye.

Friends and associates who graced the occasion included Seyi Aduroja, Eniola Fayose, Lanre Olowo, Olubiyi Fadeyi, Gbenga Aluko and Taiwo Salami.

Guests were later hosted to a party as cultural troupes and a musical band thrilled the audience.

