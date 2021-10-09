It was a refreshing time recently in Sagamu, Ogun State, as the Pastor in-Charge of Region 12 of The Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Ogun State, Pastor Richard Adeboye, performed the dedication of an ultramodern church building, RCCG Milk & Honey Area Headquarters in Sagamu.

Many members of the church could hardly curtail their excitement at the church dedication.

While preaching on ‘The Power of Mercy’ and the roles it could play in fulfilment of destiny, the cleric revealed a lot of things about the topic.

“Mercy is one of the attributes of God,” he noted. “This church building we are dedicating today is a product of mercy. If you look around you, you will see so many abandoned projects. It’s not the desire of the owners that such projects should be abandoned, but it is because they’ve not got the grace to finish them,” he said.

He said the most important thing everyone who wanted to be relevant and successful in life should be asking for in prayer was mercy of God.

He disclosed that a man can labour for years and end up as a failure, whereas through the mercy of God, another man can be connected to his helpers of destiny and achieve so many things within a year what he might not accomplish in decades.

He cited many examples from the Holy Bible – the cases of Jacob who got the birthrights and blessings of his twin brother, Esau; Joseph, the 11th son of his father, who was jailed, but came out to become the most influential man in the world, during his generation.

The cleric consequently asked everyone to pray for God’s mercy. And then, he pronounced blessings on them.

The dedication was part of the programmes organised in celebration of the fourth anniversary of the pastorate of Enoch Adebayo Akinde, the pastor in charge of the RCCG Milk & Honey Area, Sagamu, who built the headquarters church within the period.

Adeboye said the dedication was his first official assignment since he succeeded Pastor Julius Olalekan on September 1, as the pastor in charge of the region, when the latter was transferred to Bauchi State.

While testifying about the roles which Mercy of God played in his own life and how it helped him to build the ultramodern church, Pastor Akinde said he relocated to Sagamu from Ilaro as an Okada rider 14 years ago, with his wife and two children because of his inability to pay ten thousand naira monthly deposit for the motorcycle he bought on instalment.

He recalled that he got to Sagamu without having any money to his name, but entered into a covenant with God that if God could have mercy on him and bless him, he would use all he has to do the work of God. And that changed his story completely.

He explained that within the period, he got a job as Human Resources Manager with his National Diploma in Marketing, became a parish pastor, got a degree in Business Administration, became an area pastor. And he is presently undergoing his Master of Business Administration programme.

While narrating how the church was built, he said when he was transferred to the Milk & Honey Area Headquarters four years ago, he met only 12 members worshipping under a canopy.

In his words, by God’s grace he was able to raise funds from people he knew outside and the multi-million naira church edifice was completed with standard facilities that were good enough to invite the Regional Pastor to come and dedicate it.

The dedication program was attended by the Chairman, RCCG National Elders Council, Pastor Abraham Elufowoju, the Pastor in charge of RCCG Lagos Province 56, Sesan Olayinka as well as his Ogun Province 5 counterpart; Joseph Abimbola, with his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Loveth Abimbola.

Also at the church dedication were:\ Assistant Pastor in charge of Ogun Province 5, Pastor Oyedapo Oluwale and the Assistant National Secretary for RCCG Ogun Province 5 and 20, Pastor Michael Bankole and many other senior pastors.

Pastors Olayinka and Abimbola, who preached separately on ‘Mercy,’ prayed for him and the church, even as they urged the congregation to learn from Pastor Akinde’s humility and commitment to the works of God.

The fourth anniversary celebrations began days earlier, with Pastor Olayinka, who earlier preached on the Power of Mercy from a different dimension, with reference to the blind Bartimaeus. the Assistant Pastor-in-Charge of the RCCG Region 12, Pastor Williams Akinbamijo embarked on deliverance service on the following day, with other anointed men of God.

Prior to the dedication, the maiden edition of Sagamu Street-Wide Crusade was organised on the following day, a Wednesday, for commercial motorcyclists, commonly known as Okada riders and commercial tricycle (Keke Marwa) operators by Pastor Akinde.

The crusade held at Mobil Filling station, beside Awolowo Market, Makun, Sagamu. It started at 3pm with 300 okada riders, during which Pastor Abimbola ministered and prayed for them.

