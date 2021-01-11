From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Excitement rented the air as ace gospel artiste, Uche Mogekwe stage-named Samsong and comedians spiced up the 40th birthday celebration of Christian Chukwuka Emordi, a Pharmacist, popularly known as Mr Vast, in Abuja.

Anchored by the respected Master of Ceremony, Ben 360, who enthralled the guests with his jokes on how Nigerians combine the British and America English language to send a message.

The celebration which attracted the crème de la crème in the medical profession, entrepreneurship world, entertainment industry and political space was held in strict compliance with the COVD-19 protocol.

The man of the moment, Mr Vast, who thanked God for the man he had become through the help of his family members, recalled the rigour he went through to secure the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board examination (JAMB) to further his education.

The philanthropist, who basked in the euphoria of his new age, pledged to maintain the tempo of being a good ambassador to change the negative narrative of the country.

Emordi further appealed to Nigerians not to give up on the country and themselves despite the vicissitudes of life and economic hardship occasioned by poor governance.

“I now belong to the elder’s club. You can always consult me. So far I have learnt three things in life; one is that we are actually living in a troubled world. Our country Nigeria, ever since we gained independence, has been passing through a lot of challenges.

“It has not truly been easy. Number 3 is that if the problem of our country must be solved, it must be solved from the grassroot level. Grassroot level, I mean from our families because it is our family that makes up our society, and societies make up nations and nations make continent and continent makes our world.

“I also want to use this opportunity to appreciate some people in my life like my parent, Mr/Mrs Emmanuel Emordi, to be that vehicle that brought me to this life and all that they have suffered for me. And those in the family that helped me to grow particularly Obi Emordi to decided that I should be educated.

“Mr Emmanuel Emordi gave me N3000 for my JAMB examination even though I requested for N1500. I appreciate my wife and kids for their moral support. I don’t know what my life would have been without them.

“One thing I know is that Nigeria is going to be great. It is our country and it is the only country we can call our own. The dreams of our founding fathers can be achieved if everybody’s hands is on deck.

“As for me, I have decided to positively impact towards the achievement of a lofty height. Everybody cannot be the president of Nigeria. Just as the regular saying goes that if you can run walk, if you cannot walk crawl but just keep moving especially in the areas of entrepreneurship, job creation and philanthropy. There is hope and the future is bright,” he said.

As part of his corporate social responsibility, he donated gifts to his staff who distinguished themselves in reshaping the company.

Representatives from medical the profession pour encomiums on the Emordi, and encouraged him to continue giving back to the society and be the best version of himself.