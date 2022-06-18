Ilase-Ijesa, an agrarian town in the Ilase-Ijesa in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, was agog recently, as the Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Chief Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, donated life-changing tools and opportunities to the constituents.

In one fell swoop, he gave out 150 brand new commercial buses, popularly called korope, 300 motorcycles, dozens of sewing machines, scores of welding machines, wheelbarrows, hair dryers, clippers, agricultural inputs, and more than 1,000 bags of fertilizers.

Other farm implements like hand sprayers, cutlasses, safety aprons and boots, shovels, iron sponges, were given out to jubilant beneficiaries.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Special guest of honour and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and National Vice Chairman (South West) of the PDP, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, joined the donor, Senator Fadahunsi, to dance with the beneficiaries.

The programme, held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, was another in the series of Senator Fadahunsi’s empowerment programmes for his constituency. And hundreds of citizens defied the downpour to witness the Senator put smiles on the faces of his constituents in Osun East Senatorial District.

Fadahunsi was moved to tears when he saw how some of the elated beneficiaries sprawled on the wet ground showing appreciation to God for the lifelines given them by the Osun East Senator.

“Naturally, I’m not an emotional person,” Fadahunsi declared. “But today, I shed tears of joy seeing how what many may consider as little things are seriously appreciated by the people. What I saw here today, the expression on the faces of the beneficiaries, has made me to appreciate God more, and will surely spur me to do more.

“For me, it is not about politics, it is about giving back to the people and making the people enjoy the dividends of our hard-earned democracy. And I will recommend the same for my colleagues in the legislature, even the executive arm of government, to always put their people first.”

Governor Makinde flagged off the event by presenting the keys of one of the mini-buses, popularly known as korope, to a constituent, Mr. Taofeek Olanrewaju, from Ward 8 in Ife South Local Government. The governor praised Fadahunsi for the initiative, and enthused that what was unfurling was evidence of his commitment to its promises to the people.

“What is happening here today,” said Makinde, “is another evidence that we do not just talk in PDP, we deliver. We perform. PDP is not a talk-talk party. We talk and do. PDP is known for its track record of bringing tangible dividends of democracy to the people. And the empowerment programme by Senator Fadahunsi is one of the great initiatives of the PDP aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the people.”

The governor then appealed to the people of Osun State to support PDP in the upcoming July 16, 2022 governorship poll in the state, as well as in the 2023 general elections.

Makinde contended that the people of Osun State would be doing incalculable damage to themselves, and the nation by extension, if they failed to support PDP to win next month’s gubernatorial vote in the state; as well as next year’s House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and presidential polls.

Like Makinde, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who lauded Fadahunsi for the massive empowerment programme, solicited the support of Osun people for him to become governor. Adeleke noted that his family had invested so much in the state, providing jobs for many people across various demographics. He promised to do more should the people of Osun elect him as governor. He charged them to ask the Gboyega Oyetola Administration to pinpoint “the investments they have made or brought to the state in their four years” at the saddle.

In his address, Senator Fadahunsi thanked Governor Makinde and Senator Adeleke for gracing the occasion. He enjoined the people of Osun State to vote massively for Adeleke during the July 26 governorship election for the “all-round transformation of the state.”

“To the glory of Almighty God, I have jealously kept to my campaign promises,” he declared. “In less than three years, my mid-term projects, programmes, and activities aptly showcase my fidelity to the social contract we signed with the people.

“It is an eloquent testimony to the fact that my ultimate priority in office is to transform the living conditions of my constituents through sound leadership, empowerment programmes, entrepreneurial trainings, facilitation of modern social amenities, such as solar-powered streetlights, boreholes and food pantry initiatives.

“Others include: provision of working tools for artisans, provision of mini-buses for transportation, construction and rehabilitation of educational facilities, electrification project, women and youth development, promotion of sporting and recreational activities, as well as the creation of employment opportunities for graduates and young school leavers.”

Fadahunsi expressed his profound gratitude to his constituents for their “continued and unrelenting support in the face of varying challenges and difficulties.

“But like Olive Twist, I will ask for more. I still need your fervent support, understanding, cooperation, collaboration, your interventions and policy inputs to enable me deliver bigger and better dividends of democracy. I will continue to rely on you for prompt information to my constituency office, as well as your assessments and objective criticisms on our projects, programmes and activities. You have been doing this, and they have helped me greatly. I crave for more.”

In his welcome address, chairman of the Senator Fadahunsi Empowerment Committee, Prof. Sola Ehindero, told the audience that the day’s event was a culmination of good thinking and profound consideration for the people’s scale of preference on their important needs in the senatorial district.

“It all began about 10 months ago, when Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi set up a ten-man committee to assess the contemporary social, economic and political challenges facing the good people of Ife-Ijesa zone as a result of the bad governance and poorly articulated policies of the APC administration.

Some of the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme included Mr. Taofeek Olanrewaju from Ward 8, Ife South Local Government; Mrs Funmilayo Ayoola from Ife North; and Deacon Aofolaju Wole. They thanked Senator Fadahunsi for the gesture and pledged their support and continuous loyalty to him and their party.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .