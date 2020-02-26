Joe Effiong, Uyo

The funeral of late Pa Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, father of Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, was a funeral like no other. Even the governor admitted that he had never seen such a large crowd before in the state.

Dignitaries at the event included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawal, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, the latter’s wife, Patience Jonathan, Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as well as governors of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa; and Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal. Ebonyi State’s governor was represented by his deputy.

Two former Senate Presidents, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Adolphus Wabara, as well as more than five former governors and military administrators of the state were equally present. Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, Central Bank governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia, president of the World Methodist Council, Dr. J.C. Park, his predecessor, Dr. Sunday Mbang, renowned evangelist, Dr. Uma Ukpai, as well as the wife of the immediate past governor of the state, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, were all in attendance.

It was a brief ceremony. Only a few speeches were made and Pa Nkanang made his final earthly journey to eternal repose.

Fayemi, chairman of the Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum, who spoke on behalf of the governors, said the gathering was not to mourn but to celebrate a father who reared great children and spent his life well. He commended the children of the deceased for giving him a worthy farewell.

Osinbajo said he came in triple capacity, to represent President Muhammadu Buhari, as a friend to Emmanuel and as a Lagosian whom Pa Nkanang had served as a minister in the Qua Iboe Church. He said the late Nkanang was a blessing to generations because he served the Lord Jesus.

“Because your father loved God and kept his commandments, there is a promise of a blessing for a thousand generations and not just your generation but thousands of generations,” he said. “A good man lives an inheritance for his children’s children. The inheritance, as you know, is not money, is not property and is not wealth but a good name.”

Describing the deceased as a legendary teacher and headmaster who had taught and mentored thousands of students, Osinbajo added: “But his greatest legacy will be his faithful and prolific spreading of the gospel of Jesus Christ through Qua Iboe Church, where he planted several churches in the state but also as far as North Central zone of Nigeria.

“At funeral services such as this, one of the prayers is that ‘may the soul of the departed rest in peace.’ But for many who are familiar with Christian theology, you would agree with me that the prayer is medicine after death.

“The truth of the matter is that men and women rest in peace, depending on what they do before they die and we know that Elder Nkanang not only served and loved the Lord Jesus Christ while he was here, and accepted him as Lord and Saviour, but he also propagated the gospel. So, the confidence is that, today, he is also resting in peace.”

Gov. Udom Emmanuel, speaking on behalf of the family, said the ceremony was a bridge-building one because of the calibre of people present. He said though his father was not a rich man, he was a caring man of character.

“I feel so loved by Nigerians. I feel so loved by Nigeria as a country. This is a bridge-building ceremony in this country. It has no party lines, no religious lines, no gender.

“I never knew I am this loved by Nigerians. I can only say, Nigerians, I am deeply indebted to you. I love you all. I appreciate your show of love. I say, on behalf of my family, that we are very grateful.

“This is one ceremony that will remain evergreen in our hearts because it cuts across all. God bless you all. I am able to stand here today because of the kind of biological father that I had. My father worked to exemplify everything a father should be. He was not a rich man but he was such a caring father. My father ensured everything a good father could ensure and we are grateful, and we are thankful to him,” he said.

The governor had earlier written as a foreword in the 190-page Book of Condolences that losing someone is an emotionally traumatic experience as journeying from shock through realisation to acceptance should ordinarily be a painful, emotional and devastating experience.

“However, your kind words, admonitions, support and supplications doused our pains to an appreciable extent. From your messages, our family found justification and validation in our values and belief that the measure of the difference we make to our world is the measure of the world’s reception, reaction and reflection when our time is up.”

Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang was born on May 27, 1929, “With steady gait, dexterous hands and a razor sharp mind, he showed children the light of the gospel; he gave hope to the hopeless and strength to the weary. Like the knight of old, corrupting influence did not affect his resolute fight against injustice and vices. He contended that, so long as one was able to see opportunities in adversity and treat challenges as a call to more action, the sky was the limit,” the family wrote about him.

The family said it could only publish 189 condolences, and apologised for leaving out the rest in the Book of Condolences.

The one in the first page was that of President Muhammadu Buhari, who asked Gov. Emmanuel to draw strength and inspiration from the fact that his father was a fulfilled man who “not only raised a son but a leader. He also lived to witness your leadership and achievements in the service to your people as the executive governor of the state.”

One other significant thing at the funeral was that Qua Iboe Church, a section of which had split and is now called the United Evangelical Church, buried the hatchet while burying the dead. While Rev. Samuel Ebukiba, chairman of Conference, United Evangelical Church, moderated the funeral obsequies, Rev. Ekpeme Effanga of the Qua Iboe Church preached the sermon.