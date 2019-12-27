Demola Balogun

It was a grand evening of glitz, fireworks and colourful carol-key rendition, as Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos sparks up an amazing light-up ceremony to unveil its Tropical Christmas Wonderland for families, guests and patrons.

The coterie of business executives, family and friends including expatriates had gathered as early as 5pm at the hotel’s main lobby to witness the spectacular Christmas event that was preceded by exotic cocktails and sumptuous canapés.

However, the arrival of Eko Hotels’ chairman, Christopher Chagoury at 7pm set the ball rolling with a welcome address, highlighting a line-up of fun events scheduled for between December 21 and 31. A colourful lighting and special props to herald the Tropical Christmas Wonderland event followed this.

According to Chagoury, “Eko Hotels is being lit up for the wonderful Christmas season and we are showcasing a lot of amazing moments and fond memories for families and holiday makers in our bid to continually excite and raise the stakes in the Nigerian hospitality industry.”

He said further that from December 21 to 31, Eko Hotels would metamorphose into an adventurous destination whereby guests and holiday makers would be treated to a series of planned activities including sensational carol-key recital, Santa procession with Nutcrackers and elves, fabulous barbecue buffet dinner, tropical Xmas party and carol costume concert.

The exciting video mapping and sporadic fire crackers that lit up the hotel’s main building was accompanied by Hallelujah carol and Christmas songs, drawing applause from the capacity crowd that gathered at the venue.

Eko Hotels’ Sales & Marketing Director, Mrs. Iyadunni Gbadebo stated that the array of events promises lots of enriching surprises most especially for kids to relive Christmas memories and experience luxury first hand.

“Our four hotels including Eko Signature, Eko Suites, Eko Hotels and Eko Gardens will offer guests a special, all inclusive Christmas packages, to experience our unique lodging and exquisite fine dining in 11 restaurants.

“In addition to this, our one-of-its-kind hospitality will constitute the Wonderland for those who truly crave for a special place to celebrate a livelier Yuletide this December,” she said.