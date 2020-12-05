Amidst pomp and glamour, popular On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, signed a deal with a top skincare brand, Fair &White as the company’s official brand ambassador to promote the group’s products in the country.

While signing the deal at an event which took place in Lagos, Toke expressed excitement at being the new face of this range of beauty product. “This brand partnership is super exciting for me because my skin journey has been one for the records. I am no stranger to the brand. I started using it right from the university. I am super excited to announce that finally I can partner with a skin care brand that is all inclusive.”

Toke’s recommendation to be the ambassador came all the way from France and she is looking forward to making magic with the brand. “I will change the narrative and make it available for people. I am not interested in making money, but to ensure that the product is well recognised. There’s every shade put into consideration with the Fair & White group. Whether you are a light, dark or a brown skin, there’s something for you”.

The ceremony was witnessed by Patrick Chibueze, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bozac Continental Ltd the sole marketer of the product in Nigeria. “With Toke with us, we are sure to climb. The sky will be our starting point”, he said.

The beauty product which has been around for 25 years, has 15 different range for different skin type.