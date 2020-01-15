Dabiri-Erewa said at the factory: “Mbisiogu is an epitome of the Federal Government’s clarion calls to Nigerians in diaspora on the need to think home and invest in Nigeria. Despite the challenges of this company, they are producing quality PVC pipes, bullet-proof and normal doors, roofing tiles and are even planning to go into cladding.

“We are encouraging Nigerians in diaspora to come home and invest in their own villages, communities or any part of the country, so as to create jobs for the youths in the country. They are producing things of good quality that we don’t even need to import at all in Nigeria.”

She applauded the company, saying its products were of global standard and even better than what is obtainable in the international market.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is very much committed to assisting Nigerians to look inwards for their raw materials production sourcing,” she said.

The prominent journalist and former member of the House of Representatives commended the staff and management of Shanghai Engineering Works for the organisation’s rapid growth. She said the Federal Government was making efforts to ensure regular power supply.

Dabiri-Erewa recalled that the area was bushy by 2010 when Mbisiogu bought the land but expressed happiness that the company had opened up the rural community to the outside world.

In his response, Mbisiogu, who is also chief executive officer of Blue Diamond Logistics Company that operates in four countries and is into importation and exportation, said he was motivated by the patriotic calls of the Federal Government on the need for diaspora people to repatriate their funds home and establish economic ventures.

The business icon said before he began the business of production, manufacturing and fabrication, he was into importation of a variety of products. He lamented that such was not in the best economic interest of the country.

“I feel fulfilled each time I see the number of people in the company’s employment, both directly and indirectly, more especially the transfer of knowledge and skills to the indigenous people,” he said.