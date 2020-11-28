It was a daunting, superfluous display of pomp and pageantry when Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare opened its flagship store in Ikeja area of Lagos State on October 1, 2020.

The event was supercharged with haute couture, celebrities from all walks of life and sheer glamour under the most dazzling of ambiances. And at the centre of it all is Mrs Happiness Adebayo, the Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare. She is said to be one of Africa’s leading brands in the industry, being one of the biggest human hair sellers in Nigeria.

The mother of three is reportedly so passionate about beauty that it is of little surprise that the day was nothing but a spectacle of mesmerizing beauty, glamour and glitz.



Apart from the superlative reception for guests, there were also massive sales with mouth-watering bargains. The atmosphere was filled with such camaraderie that it was more of a fiesta than a launch of a luxury hair and skincare outfit.

The opening of the Ikeja store on 38, Toyin Street brings to two the branches from which Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare now operates. The very first still stands in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Some of the celebrities who graced the opening include CEO of Luminee, Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, Auntie Tola of Nail Arcade and many others.

Happiness Adebayo started Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare six years ago during her university days and has since blossomed into one of the biggest in Nigeria, indeed Africa.



“The Glee brand is built to meet the modern day woman’s hair and skin beauty needs, transforming them into glee queens. I started with clothing line, then I ventured into the hair and added the skincare line along the line. I was running the three sections and I had to drop the clothing line so as to focus on the hair and skin section as it was so demanding. So far the journey has been great. God has been merciful, it has not been so easy though, especially getting good staffs to trust with goods and money but we have been pushing and never give up. We thank God for where we are today it’s not by our power, we are at the top of the ladder in Nigeria now and it’s amazing achieving a lot by just being you,” she added.

Happiness Adebayo is happily married. She’s a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, Oyo State where she read Food Science and Engineering. She had her primary education at Multigrace Primary School and secondary at Tunyo Comprehensive College. She grew up amonst two brothers and three sisters.

She hails from Oriade local government area of Osun State but believes she’s more of Edo than Yoruba because of her Edo root inherited from her mother. She was born on December 25, 1993