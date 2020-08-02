Rita Okoye

Prince OJ Music World (POMW) has rolled out plans to drop the visuals of ‘Confirmation’, a smash hit from its latest signee, Ayobishii shot by award winning cinematographer, Matt Max.

According to OJ Records’ management, “the picture quality is top notch and we would be looking forward to getting reviews and comments as the video is set to drop in the next few days”.

Led by a team of experienced professionals in media, music and events production, with loads of successful projects to its credit, POMW also has plans of championing high-tech movie and comedy contents that would flatten the curve and showcase the black race in its beauty and cultural richness.

Recently, POMW has been keeping social media users engaged with its ‘Confirmation’ video giveaway, with loads of winners emerging daily on its social media platforms. The giveaway is a way of showing appreciation to the fans for making ‘Confirmation’ a huge success.