By Chinenye Anuforo

Poolee Gadgets, a global mobile phone accessories and smart lifestyle brand, has launched a new range of tech and lifestyle products in Nigeria, including Bluetooth speakers, wireless noise-cancelling headphones, power banks, cables, chargers, and other innovative products.

The launch event which held in Ikeja, Lagos State, witnessed the products already available for sale across all wholesale and retail outlets in the country.

Speaking during the launch, the gountry manager, Poolee Gadgets, Franklin Ibe, noted that entertainment and innovation remain the company’s major priorities adding that these are factors that guide the slate of quality tech and lifestyle products that Poolee continues to introduce into the global market.

According to him, “More customers, especially those in the younger segment, are spending more time streaming online videos, podcasts, and listening to music. So apart from creating innovative products that allow convenience, excellence and quality, access is also essential, and it explains our strategic presence in the Nigerian market”.

Also speaking, Marketing Director, Poolee Gadgets, Jaya Dhruv, stated that the company remains committed to bringing quality, affordable and safe products that technology can offer to all customers.

“Our latest range of products, which are already available in all local stores, is about convenience, authentic technology, and lifestyle solutions. From the power banks, headphones, earbuds to the car chargers, they all reflect how we have responded to new consumer demands over the years – smart, quickly and effectively,” he said.

The company’s range of innovative designs ensures optimum convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process, including the best price guarantee, dedicated customer service support, and many other premium services.

With its corporate headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Poolee Gadgets focuses on producing quality products and ensuring end-users get value for their money.

