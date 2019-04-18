Uche Usim, Abuja

The Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF), Anthony Mkpe Ayine has described the poor implementation of audit recommendations contained in the Auditor-General’s inspections and annual audit reports as a clog in the wheel of efforts to rid the country’s public sector of corruption.

He made this known when a high-level delegation from the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) led by its Executive Secretary, Sharon Ikeazor, paid a courtesy visit to his office on Wednesday at the Audit House in Abuja.

Ayine said implementing the recommendations contained in the Audit inspection report to management of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and annual audit report would serve as deterrent and promote a more transparent and accountable system, but noted sadly that audit findings are largely not acted upon to enable it to add the required value which it potentially can, to the public service.

“The impact of audit work is in the value it adds by creating improvement in the system and to re-echo President Muhammadu Buhari’s words if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill us. The fight against corruption cannot be won by any single individual or organisation; we must collaborate,” he said.