From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A group of cyber security experts in Nigeria have decried the low level of cyber security literacy in the country, citing it as a major factor promoting internet crimes.

The ICT professionals, on the platform of the Cybersecurity Challenge Nigeria Initiative (CYSEC NG) called on the government to collaborate with talents in the private sector to improve cyber security enlightenment.

Director General of CYSEC NG, Mr Victim Idonor spoke at a press conference in Abuja.

Idonor said the event titled Emerging cyber threats: landscape and defence, was aimed towards bringing together students, information security professionals, financial organisations and government agencies to provide solutions to emerging technology challenges through interactive discussions, exhibitions, ethical hacking dimensions among others.

He said: “I think one of the major causes of cyber insecurity in Nigeria is lack of awareness. So many people are not enlightened about cyberspace. Sometimes when their social media handles are hacked, ordinarily, this is something that could be easily retrieved but because they are not aware they are unable to do anything to get it back. We need to do a lot. A lot more needs to be done in the Nigerian system. Reasons being that a lot of times we have persons studying cyber security in different institutions in Nigeria and most of them heard of cybersecurity as a department for the first time when they gained admission into these schools. The government, through its relevant agencies need to strengthen awareness creation in cybersecurity.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Central Soft Support Services and CYSEC NG Principal Consultant, Mr Andru Abu said the organization was doing all within its powers to educate and train the Nigerian populace, particularly the youths and children on cyber security threats and ways to mitigate them.