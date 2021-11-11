From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has said poor budgetary allocations are hampering operations of the Nigeria Police Force.

Baba stated this, yesterday, when he appeared before the National Assembly joint committee on Police Affairs to defend the 2022 budget proposal of the police

Besides, the IGP called for a review of the envelop budgeting system for the police, as it places a ceiling on the annual budgetary allocation to the force without taking into cognisance its needs.

According to him, “there are three critical challenges that I want to highlight. One is the inadequate budgetary appropriation which does not support the operation of optimal service delivery and police modernisation reforms plan of the force.

“Two, the envelope budgetary system of the Federal Government which gives a funding ceiling to the Nigerian Police without due cognisance of the scope of the omnibus and complex mandate of the force, should also be reviewed.

“Thirdly, non-release of appropriated funds which impact on institutional planning, operations, projection and budget implementation should also be looked into.”

Consequently, the IGP urged the National Assembly to use its good offices to push for prompt and full releases of funds appropriated for the police in the 2022 budget.

Baba also appealed for approval of adequate funds for Special Operations Account of the Force to enable it respond effectively to national security emergencies across the country.

