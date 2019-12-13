Henry Uche

The Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA), has said that poor and weak corporate governnace practices remains a cankerwarm eating deep into financial administration in Nigeria both in the private and public sector.

Speaking at the 44th induction of new members, the president and chairman of Council, CIA, Samson Olopade, bemoaned the unethical conducts and abuse of office by some public office holders and corporate leaders across the country which he said has brought ridicule to the administrative profession.

He said the ineptitude of some persons who occupy financial and administrative positions in the country (public and private) sector has caused many companies to crash and urged government and corporate organisations to ensure that personnel who head strategic positions should be well grounded in the arts if desired results must be met.

Olopade said the country is faced with administrative challenges where people put self interest above corporate and national interest in their dealings, resulting to economic backwardness.