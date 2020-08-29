Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Saddened by the poor performance of the power sector and lack of discipline in the system, Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman, at the weekend, set up a nine-member committee to restructure and overhaul the power sector. The committee members are: The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Didi Walson-Jack, chairman; while Director, Human Resources, Mrs. Dafe Adesida will serve as secretary. Others are: Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Amonia Standfast; Director, Reform, Mr. Bernard Nwachukwu; Director, Legal, Mr. Clement Assam; Director, Electrical, C.C. Onyeneke; Deputy Director, Organisation Design Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Umaru Ahmadu; Senior Special Assistant to Minister of State, Power, Usman Musa Yola; and Special Assistant (Policy) to Minister of Power, Aliyu Abba.

Inaugurating the committee, Mamman said it was borne out of the need to create bonding and teamwork among relevant departments, units and strengthen oversight of its agencies, stressing the need for synergy among key players.

“I believe that working as a team, we would excel and fulfill the mandate of the Ministry,” he said, adding that the Power sector was in the process of undergoing long term structural market reform and has gone through the first phase of privatisation with the hope of unlocking investments and improving service delivery in the sector.

According to the minister, the committee is saddled with the responsibility of establishing the modalities that will inform implementation of the restructuring within the ministry’s relevant departments, units and oversight of its agencies. In a statement, the Minister of State, Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, said that the restructuring was aimed at achieving sustainable, reliable, stable and affordable power supply in line with the mandate of the ministry.