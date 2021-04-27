From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Bola Ilori, has identified lack of quality education as the major cause of insecurity in Nigeria.

Ilori, who spoke on Tuesday at an empowerment programme organised for students of Ondo origin by the Bola Ilori Foundation to mark his birthday, said those involved in banditry and insurgency are not educated, a factor he blamed as the cause of their actions.

He argued that if every Nigerian is well educated, the level of insecurity in the country will be reduced drastically.

Ilori, the Chairman of the Federal Government Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement of Nigerian Expatriate, Business Permit and Expatriate Quota, stressed the need for quality education for all Nigerians.

The former Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration said his determination to assist the less privileged was not borne out of political ambition, but an act of giving back to the society.

At the ceremony, various educative materials and money were presented to over 1,000 students drawn from both public and private primary and secondary schools in both Ondo West and Ondo East Local Government Area.