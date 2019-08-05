The Chairman of Accounting Education and Research Services (ACCERS), Mrs. Morenike Babington-Ashaye, has identified poor funding, lack of policy implementation and lack of infrastructure as major threats to achieving functional education in Nigeria.

Mrs Ashaye, who stated this at the UPG2019 Towards A Greater Lagos Community Conversation organised by United People Global and ACCERS with the support of Lagos Education District III, held recently in Lagos, said challenges in the education sector had affected all sectors of the economy and prevented Nigerians from competing with their peers around the world.

She said , “Poor funding, and lack of infrastructure in the Nigeria’s education sector cause setback for its inherent ability to compete. Adequate funding and proper policy implementation is inevitable if Nigeria must compete globally with her peers in the education sector. Government must use tax payers’ money judiciously to achieve this with adequate allocation and release of fund.

She said that government should continue to find the best ways in funding education as this is the bedrock of any economy.

Babington-Ashaye, who is also an the Advisory Board Member of United People Global, explained that education sector in the country needs good facilities to inject the best skills that would enable its citizens have relevant skills and compete globally.

“I crave the indulgence of the Nigerian government to properly fund the education sector. Because education is the hope of children, and the children are the future of tomorrow and a better Nigeria. “Education for all is the responsibility of all”. As government play their own part by taking radical measures that will bring sound and quality education for all and sundry, parents, guardians and teachers are expected to play their parts, she said.

Commenting on the project, “UPG2019 Towards A Greater Lagos” she said the aims of the project is for the citizens to respond to the Executive priorities for Lagos State as initiated by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, and as well for the citizens to lead and take responsibility for the actions needed.