KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

Prophet Sam Olu Alo has said that Nigerian youths are not prepared to take over the leadership of the country.

He also attributed the xenophobic attacks on fellow African nationals in South Africa to refusal of the leaders to put God first.

Prophet Alo who is planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Adamimogo outreach said the youth are involving themselves in unwholesome activities rather productive ventures.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti on Sunday during commissioning of Ado Ekiti church of the ministry.

“Our youths in this country must seek the face of God and have it mind at the back of their minds that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

“But the evil deeds of youths of now a days are more gracious than those were are looking up to as leaders.

” There is need for them to get themselves prepared for the task of leadership ahead.”

On why there is no unity among African leaders he said, ” Leaders are no longer putting God first . We never allow God to choose for us.

“That is why election are being characterised by violence with money, power and force the determining factor. It means the most powerful are getting power.

Speaking at the event, the CAC, general evangelist, Prophet Hezekiah said the prophesized the great of Prophet some 15 years ago and now coming to manifestation.

He charged Nigerians to return to God for the country to regain her glory.

Prophet Alo said God gave him the mandate to be planting churches in the country and across the world in order to rebuild the broken alters of God even though he is not pastoring any of the churches.

On how he finances his annual empowerment for widows, students and artisans, the cleric said God has been using those He has blessed through his ministry to bankroll the programme.

“The 2019 edition of the programme hold this week in Ido Ekiti,” he added.

Present at the event are, Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, representative of Aare Afe Babalola, Pastor Module Babalola, Olojudo of Ido, Oba Ilori Faboro, Oba Moses Fabusuyi Commissioner for Environment, Mr Gbenga Agbeyo among others.