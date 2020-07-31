Prof. Kate Omenugha, Anambra Commissioner for Basic Education, on Friday said the government was worried by the poor Information and Communication Technology (ICT) compliance level of teachers in the state.

Omenugha said this while addressing the media on the E-Conference on Education being organised to prepare stakeholders for the emerging challenges in post-COVID-19 education.

She said about 4,000 participants were expected at the conference with the theme: ”Facing the New Normal: Post-COVID-19 Education in Anambra state.”

Omenugha regretted that most teachers in Anambra did not have internet enabled gadgets like computer, tablet or Android phones needed for ICT.

According to her, the state is working hard to upgrade Information and Communication Technology knowledge of teachers to position them for post-COVID-19 teaching and learning era.

”The online meeting is the first in the series of activities geared towards preparing education stakeholders for the emerging challenges in post COVID-19 education.

”I understand that majority of the teachers in the state do not have android phone and lack ICT knowledge, I wonder how they can effectively cope in the present education delivery.

“They do not have the android phone not because they don’t have the money to buy but because they do not see it as a priority.

“The conference would be used to create the consciousness and understanding among teachers as well as make them to appreciate the importance of android phone and ICT knowledge.

“Any teacher who is not ICT compliant today will not be able to fit into the present education,” she said.

Omenugha said the conference was designed to equip students and teachers ahead of the schools resumption.

She said that it was also designed to stimulate innovative skills among teachers and boost the education sector.

Omenugha said every teacher needed self-development to move forward in the profession and ICT, which was the only way for them to develop, especially during post COVID-19 era.

Mrs Chinwe Nweke, Managing Director, Integral Development Konsult (IDK), an ICT company and partner to Anambra government, said the conference would be streamed live on social media, Facebook, Twitter, Zoom and YouTube among others.

Nweke urged teachers, parents and students to hook-up to the conference.

She said it was time for teachers to start thinking globally and acting locally, adding that government was being proactive by coming up with innovations to upgrade education system to ICT based.

Mrs Sally Mbanefo, Commissioner for Tertiary Education and Science Education, was also present at the event. (NAN)