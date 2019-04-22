Stakeholders have again raised the alarm over the inability of the country to maximise the huge potentials inherent in the country’s abundant gas resources.

With an estimated N800 million being lost daily to gas flaring, sector operators have called for a liberalised market and financial structures in the power sector.

The move, according to the operators, would form part of measures to aid domestic utilisation and encourage in- vestments needed to fast-track deployment of infrastructure for the commodity.

The development ac- cording to them was stifling fresh investments into the sector while existing operators are not encouraged to either expand their investment portfolio of consider new ones. Chronicling some of the constraints militating against the growth of the gas sector at the 2019 Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) 2019 Business Forum with the topic: ‘‘Evaluating the Place of Gas As A Prioritised Enabler of Nigeria’s Economic Diversification’’, the experts posited that poor infrastructure largely visible by insufficient pipeline network remained a disservice to the growth of the sector.