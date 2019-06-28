Building experts in Nigeria have blamed the open defecation noticed in major cities of the country to lack of infrastructure. They decry the poor attitude of government to provision of infrastructure saying that those who do not have access to conveniences always help themselves whenever and wherever the call of nature hit them.

Speaking on the poor attitude of government to infrastructure, Mr. Nelson Oshongo, an independent builder said, although, most countries still suffer huge infrastructural deficits, seeing through paucity of funds and capacity, there are certain infrastructure government should not play with. He said that government can provide houses that contain conveniences by using experienced and qualified professionals to reduce the shortfall identified in projects and service delivery. “By turning to the private sector for partnership therefore, governments hope to harvest from their efficient resources, quality assurance, exposure to less-risk long term liquidity and timely projects delivery.