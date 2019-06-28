Building experts in Nigeria have blamed the open defecation noticed in major cities of the country to lack of infrastructure. They decry the poor attitude of government to provision of infrastructure saying that those who do not have access to conveniences always help themselves whenever and wherever the call of nature hit them.
Speaking on the poor attitude of government to infrastructure, Mr. Nelson Oshongo, an independent builder said, although, most countries still suffer huge infrastructural deficits, seeing through paucity of funds and capacity, there are certain infrastructure government should not play with. He said that government can provide houses that contain conveniences by using experienced and qualified professionals to reduce the shortfall identified in projects and service delivery. “By turning to the private sector for partnership therefore, governments hope to harvest from their efficient resources, quality assurance, exposure to less-risk long term liquidity and timely projects delivery.
“The PPP concept is not at variance with the acceptable contract deals between two legs involving government as public sector and private investors who enter into contractual agreement to offer services with specific time lines, outcomes and benefits to each parry. Accountability for provision of the service is in the hand of government under the PPP concept; all there is are the contractual relation- ship between the government and the private sector. Besides offering services and infrastructure, this model has been used to generate jobs, take millions out of poverty and create wealth,” he said.
Another, respondent, Mr. Efe Adideogun said most governments in Nigeria do not consider what they do. He said that government in the country begins to feel the wrong side of public action when foreign Organisations begins to complain. “This should not be so. Nigerians are no longer actionable because a lot of things in the country have called for public outcry only that there has been no body to bell the cat,” he said.
According to him, “Open defecation which is the human practice of defecating outside (in the open environment) rather than into a toilet has become the practice in major cities now. People may choose fields, bushes, forests, ditches, streets, canals or other open space for defecation. “They do so because either they do not have a toilet readily accessible or due to traditional cultural practices.
