Charity Nwakudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has linked the surge in crime to, partly, poor or complete absence of inter-agency cooperation, particularly among the security agencies in Nigeria.

Commander, Guards Bridge, Brigadier General Takuti Usman, made the statement, in Akwanga, Nasarawa state, on Wednesday, at a one-day training for relevant agencies and stakeholders of the military operation code-named, Ayem Akpatuma II, scheduled to last between 1st November to 23 December, 2019.

Participants were drawn from the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police, Para-military Agencies and other relevant agencies.

The Commander who spoke through the Chief of Staff, Guards Bridge, Umaral Sidi, explained that Ayem Akpatuma is among the military operation that was flagged off days to contain various security challenges being experienced within north central states, particularly Benue, Taraba, Niger and Nasarawa states.

He noted that the training which was tagged “Imperatives for efficient combined operations” was to highlight the importance of synergy and solicit the support of other agencies to tackle security challenges in different parts of Nigeria.

He hinted that the Guards Bridge would set up its camp in Akwanga and the operation will be extended to January to ensure a hitch- free yuletide season.

A lecturer in the department of African history, Nassarawa University, Keffi, Olayemi Akinwumi, while delivering a lecture, lamented the poor level of inter-agency cooperation among the security agencies.

He maintained that a sustained disunity among security agencies would continue to pose as traits to national security.