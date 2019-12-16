Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Akwa United head coach, Mr John Abuh has been fired.

Abuh who has been in charge of only eight matches this season which has seen the Akwa Ibom State government-sponsored hitherto elite team experiencing their worst outing for years, is however said to have “resigned”.

A press release by the premier league clubside and signed by their media officer, Mfon Patrick, said the resignation was sequel to a disappointing eight match start to the 2019/2020 NPFL season by Akwa United FC, consequently, “Head Coach of the team John Obuh has resigned his appointment “…with immediate effect “.

The statement said had written “a tersely worded four paragraph resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the club and dated December 15th, 2019,” in which he regretted that his “decision to step aside was as a result of some level of discipline and insubodination by some of the players which has caused the team valuable points since the start of the season “.

“Meanwhile the club has accepted the resignation with “mixed feeling,” the statement.

Sporting Sun learned that the club secretary, Mr Omon Bassey had immediately dispatched a letter of acceptance expressing the gratitude of the chairman, for service rendered to the club by Abuh during his short stay with the club.