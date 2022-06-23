(Xinhua/NAN)

People in socially and economically disadvantaged regions are only about half as likely to receive an oral antiviral COVID-19 pill than residents in wealthier regions.

This is contained in a study by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers analysed data from Dec 23, 2021, to May 21.

This is when more than one million oral antiviral prescriptions were dispensed in the United States and found the gap between the poor and the rich,.

The findings underscore an ongoing need to identify and eliminate barriers to oral antiviral access, the report said.