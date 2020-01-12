Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has again faulted the state multi million naira agricultural project in Sobe, saying the project is a complete failure without any product to show for it.

Orbih, who spoke at a political rally at the residence of the late former Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, ‎Mr. Benson Alegbe, in Owan West Local Government Area of the state, accused the state government of using the project to help a friend.

His said: “They decided to establish a farm at Sobe, close to N1 billion was spent on that farm. I challenge Edo Governor to tell Edo people what has become of that investment. I can tell you that the project is a complete failure. I have visited Sobe, I have been to the farm and all I can see is that somebody in the government house decided to help a friend by committing public funds running into hundreds of millions of naira without any product coming out of the farm.”

He also mocked the PDP members, who defected to the ruling APC, over their perceived plight, saying “They are not in hell, they are not in heaven, they are not in PDP, they are not in APC.”

The Chairman of Edo North PDP leaders’ Forum, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, in his own address at the rally, urged the people of Owan West to eschew political bitterness and work together in unity. “Let us forget about what happened in the past, let us work together so that our children can enjoy what we laboured for. We need to forgive ourselves in whatever way we might have offended ourselves because there is a better tomorrow”, he said.